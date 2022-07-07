Good news at the gas pump continues, as hundreds of stations across the nation are now back under

$4 a gallon. But even better news for the Quad Cities: Some gas stations in Iowa aren’t far behind that mark.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Davenport right now is $4.50, nine cents cheaper than last week. While that number as a whole may not be close to the three dollar range, fuel data website Gasbuddy shows some stations in Davenport are charging as low as $4.17 per gallon, and getting lower almost daily.

Experts with AAA say the falling prices in recent weeks can be attributed to crude oil prices and demand decreasing slightly as well, which unfortunately aren’t trends that are expected to continue for long. AAA experts say that while prices very well may drop to under $4 a gallon at more stations, they could still increase at anytime too.

“What needs to be noted is that this is still a very volatile market,” said Molly Hart, a spokesperson for AAA. “We’ve seen the prices go up and go down over the last several months, so we can’t anticipate exactly where the gas prices are going to go.”

The average price per gallon continues to decrease in the country as a whole too for the time being, falling from $4.86 one week ago to $4.75 now according to AAA.