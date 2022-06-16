Gas prices are directly affecting a lot of us, and not just at the gas pump. Businesses are finding alternative ways to keep costs as low as possible. Since the raise in gas prices, cities are figuring out ways to cope with inflation.

Moline’s Public Works Department says that they are right on track with their budget for the year, due to budgeting conservatively. They are doing so by utilizing Bio-diesel gas and E-85 gas, which are both lower in cost and safer for the environment.

Although they are doing well in that department, gas prices are having an affect on the department’s costs on products. Gas prices are directly affecting the cost they spend on their tires and asphalt, due to those items being made from the crude oil found within the gasoline itself.