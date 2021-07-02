Gas spill in East Moline closes part of 19th Street

A busy road in East Moline is shut down at this hour because of a gasoline spill on Friday.

The incident happened at the Gas and Dash service station at the intersection of 8th Avenue and 19th Street when the station’s gas tanks overflowed as a truck was filling them. Some of the gasoline ran out into the street.

Currently, 19th Street is shut down between Morton Drive and 9th Avenue.

Crews are working to clean the spill before they can safely reopen the road.