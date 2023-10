Genesis Health System will be hosting an event to raise awareness for breast cancer.

This is the 3rd year for Gather for the Cure, the primary fundraising event for the Genesis voucher program, which provides no-cost mammograms and ultrasounds to qualifying patients. Gather for the Cure is Saturday, October 14 at Scott County Park from 9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

