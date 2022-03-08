After being cancelled at the last minute in 2020, the biennial Gathering of the Green Conference returns on March 16-19, 2022 in downtown Davenport.

Almost 1,000 John Deere enthusiasts have registered for the full conference taking place at the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Attendees are coming from 32 states across the U.S. and four countries, according to a Tuesday release from Visit Quad Cities. The vast majority of these registrants have signed up to tour Ag sites in the Quad Cities region.

The Gathering of the Green conference will be held March 16-19 at the Davenport RiverCenter.

“Gathering of the Green is a valuable opportunity for the Quad Cities to serve as host community,” said Dave Herrell, President/CEO, Visit Quad Cities. “The rich tradition of this unique event and the passion that people around the world have for Deere & Company makes the Gathering very special.”

The 2020 conference (originally scheduled March 18-21 that year) was cancelled due to COVID. This month’s attendees will be amazed at the replica displays built by volunteers to coordinate with this year’s “It’s Fair Time!” conference theme, the release said. The journey through the RiverCenter will take attendees back to John Deere exhibits found at State and County Fairs in the 1930-70s.

Nearly 1,000 John Deere enthusiasts from 32 states and four countries are expected to converge on the RiverCenter for the conference.

New in 2022 is the Plow City Tractor Show at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport. The show will be indoors at the Iowa Building on March 16-18.

It will feature a diverse selection of tractors, implements, engines, lawn and garden tractors, and memorabilia to honor the QC’s agricultural manufacturing heritage. The inaugural show will include various rare pieces from locally-built brands such as John Deere, Rock Island Plow Company, Root & Vandervoort, Heider, J.I. Case, International Harvester, and Minneapolis Moline.

In addition, conference attendees can go to a full slate of 50+ workshops, evening speakers, one of the best vendor halls with over 65 vendors for John Deere enthusiasts and those with restoration projects.

Gathering of the Green is the biggest conference for John Deere fans in the world.

“This conference is the largest gathering of John Deere enthusiasts in the world,” said Tony Knobbe, Gathering of the Green Board Chairman. “Most of our guests come for the camaraderie with fellow enthusiasts from all over the world.”

Full conference registration can be purchased for $40 on-site at the RiverCenter on Wednesday, March 16.

Wednesday is only open for full conference registrants. On Thursday-Saturday, $10 day passes can be purchased at the door for access to the displays, workshops, vendor hall, and Plow City Tractor Show (Thurs.-Fri.) on that day.

Free shuttles to the Plow City Tractor Show, John Deere Pavilion, and Mecum Gone Farmin’ Spring Class Auction at the Bend XPO will be included for full conference and day pass registrants.

If you only want to attend the Plow City Tractor Show at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, daily admission is $5 for the general public and the hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, March 17-18.

The event is planned and produced by antique tractor enthusiasts from the Deer Valley Collectors, Illinois Valley Two-Cylinder Club, North Eastern Illinois Twin-Cylinder Club, Northwest Illinois Deer Collectors Club, and the Classic Green Club.

Visit Quad Cities once again assisted the Gathering of the Green planning board with registration and event logistics. For more information, visit www.gatheringofthegreen.com.