St. Patrick’s Day celebrations won’t be the only place you’ll be seeing green across the QCA. A huge week for lovers of all things John Deere, ‘Gathering of the Green’ runs March 16-19 at the RiverCenter in Davenport. Event chairman Tony Knobbe dropped by Local 4 to tell us all about the biennial nationwide conference for antique John Deere tractor collectors, restorers and enthusiasts.

