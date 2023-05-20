In recognition and celebration of Gay Pride Month, the Figge Art Museum presents a series of four award-winning, independent films this June at the museum in its John Deere Auditorium, second floor, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Admission is free.

“Holding the Man“ (2015, Australia) Thursday, June 1, 6:30 p.m.

Based on the Australian memoir by Timothy Conigrave, “Holding the Man” is the true story about the 15-year love-affair that began in prep school in 1976 when Conigrave fell in love with the captain of the school soccer team, a relationship that endured disapproval, parental resistance, separation, and loss.

Watch the trailer here.

“Four Moons “(2014, Mexico) Sunday, June 11, 4 p.m. Four interwoven and complex stories of love and acceptance.

Watch the trailer here.

“Tomboy” (2011, France) 4 p.m. Sunday, June 18

A French family with two daughters, 10-year-old Laure and 6-year-old Jeanne, moves to a new neighborhood during the summer holidays. Laure is mistaken for a boy by the local kids and passes herself off as Mickael.

Watch the trailer here.

“Joyland” (2022, Pakistan) Sunday, June 25, 4 p.m.

After a long spell of unemployment, Haider lands a job at a Bollywood-style burlesque, as a backup dancer for Biba, a strong-willed trans woman, with whom he becomes infatuated. This was the first Pakistani film ever to be selected for screening at the Cannes Film Festival, where it was nominated for four major awards, winning two. “Joyland” continues to be banned in Punjab, the largest and most populated province of Pakistan, and in its capital city of Lahore where the story takes place and where the film was shot.

Watch the trailer here.

For more information, call the Figge at 563-326-7804