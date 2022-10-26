The annual fall Black Hawk Gem and Mineral Club Halloween Rock Show (since 1959) will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport. Hours will be 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

Crystals, minerals, fossils, meteorites, jewelry, gemstones, agates, geodes, thunder eggs, spheres, slabs and amethyst will be among the features.

Admission is $1 for adults and free for children 12 and younger. For more information, call 309-626-0107.