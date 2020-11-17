Generating Station donates winter wear to students

Workers from the Quad Cities Generating Station nuclear plant donated winter hats, gloves, socks and toiletries for more than 3,200 students on Tuesday.

The effort is part of the station’s two-month plan of holiday giving activities that kicked off with visits to area schools to drop off the new items.

“This is a great project, being able to give back to our community and know that kids in our area will stay warm during the winter months ahead,” said Ravi Patel, an engineer at Quad Cities Generating Station and project leader of the donation effort. “With cold weather coming back last week, we knew this would be the perfect time to deliver needed clothing to keep these kids warm all winter.”

Employees dropped off items at United Township High School, Moline High School and Rock Island School, which had the largest number of items donated because of student need. Future donations will take place at Riverdale School District’s elementary, middle and high schools in Port Byron.

“We have a tremendous need for cold weather clothing at Rock Island High School and we are so thankful that Exelon is stepping up to fill this need,” said Kathy Lelonek, Family & Community Engagement Liaison at Rock Island High School. “The clothing will be distributed through the Rocky Resource Room, where we directly serve our high school students and their families who have critical needs like clothing, hygiene supplies and food pantry items.”

Other non-profit projects in progress at the nuclear facility include a collection for the local Toys for Tots campaign sponsored by the Marine Corps, a Thanksgiving food donation for 61 local area families and a first-of-its-kind virtual “Angel Tree” gift-giving event to benefit the needy families of Ann’s Helping Hands, a local non-profit organization.

The facility is about 20 miles north of the Quad Cities near Cordova, Ill.