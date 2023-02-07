Experience an elegant, fun time at the Moline Parks & Recreation Department’s Generations for Tea, formerly known as Mother Daughter Tea. Guests can dress up, enjoy an array of teas and Olde Towne Bakery cookies, learn a little history and play parlor games at the Butterworth Center, 1105 Eighth Street. This year, the parks department is offering five different tea times to fit anyone’s schedule.

Tea #1: Friday, February 24, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

Tea #2: Saturday, February 25, 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Tea #3: Saturday, February 25, 2:00 – 3:30 p.m.

Tea #4: Saturday, February 25, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

Tea #5: Sunday, February 26, 2:00 – 3:30 p.m.

Registration is $10 per person, including children ages three and up. The deadline to register is February 15 at 3:30 p.m. All participants must pre-register due to limited space. Call (309) 524-2424 or click here to sign up.