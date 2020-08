River Bend Foodbank is serving even for people around the area still without power.

A powerful generator it acquired several years ago is paying dividends.

The food bank estimates there’s a months supply of frozen and refrigerated food that was spared.

The River Bend President and CEO Mike Miller tells us, they only lost power for 20 seconds before the generator kicked in.

Miller says, he’s thankful for the guidance of Disaster Ready Quad Cities so they were prepared for a storm like this.