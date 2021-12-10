Generous donation will help Quad City Veterans Outreach Center spread holiday cheer

On Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, VFW Post 828 member Billy Rhodes (left) and Senior Vice Commander Ed Hildebrand (right) presented a $2,000 check to Sandy VanAtta (center) of the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center, Davenport. (Photo courtesy of Ed Hildebrand)

A local nonprofit dedicated to serving veterans in need received a generous donation Thursday afternoon.

VFW Post 282 member Billy Rhodes and Senior Vice Commander Ed Hildebrand presented a $2,000 check to Sandy VanAtta of the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center, Davenport.

This check will help the nonprofit give out Christmas baskets and other personal items to veterans of the Quad Cities this holiday season.

A drive-thru food giveaway will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at the center.

This event will replace the usual food pick-up by appointment for December.

No appointment is necessary for the drive-thru event.

Those interested in attending must be registered with the center.

To become registered, stop by the center between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday with a military ID, DD-214 or some other form of proof of service.

Contact the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center directly at 563-529-4782 with any questions.