Geneseo-Atkinson Food Pantry is in need of volunteers

Geneseo-Atkinson Food Pantry has been helping people in need since 2018.

They were close due to the pandemic but now that they’re open they’re in need of extra helping hands.

Nicole Freadhoff is the interim director of the food pantry and said they have flexable hours for volunteers.

“We have a couple of shifts open we are in need of volunteers to help distribute food or to help accept, sort and display our clothing and household items,” said Freadhoff.

The pantry is open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Friday’s.

Vince Schopp started volunteering 2 months ago and hopes people will volunteer.

“I’ve been here I’ve had a good time it just feels good to be doing something like I said for the community so I would recommend someone to come here and volunteer,” said Schopp.

The pantry is only open if you live in Geneseo or Atkinson.