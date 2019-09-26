For every pint sold, $1 will be donated to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital

GENESEO, Illinois — Anheuser-Busch is cutting ties with the Iowa State fan whose beer money sign raised more than $1 million for a children’s hospital, but a local brewer says he has the fan’s back.

Carson King caught the eye of Anheuser -Busch after his beer money sign went viral at the Cy-Hawk game. The company agreed to match King’s donations to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

But now Busch is cutting ties after a Des Moines Register reporter unearthed offensive tweets King posted eight years ago when he was 16.

That gave Glenn Cole, a brewer at Geneseo Brewing Company, an idea for his new beer.

“When you’re alone in a brewery you kind of get thinking about things,” Cole said.

Cole couldn’t stop thinking about King as he was getting ready to keg his latest brew.

“It just kind of stuck with me all night,” he said. “It just seemed like a really unfair deal of really demonizing somebody that was doing such a good thing.”

So he’s dedicating his new beer to King and calling it Iowa Legend.

“The style is a zwicquell or a kellerbier, which is an unfiltered young lager,” Cole said.

For every pint sold, the brewery is donating $1 to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

Cole’s post about the beer on Facebook has nearly 14,000 shares. King’s seen it too.

“He’s reached out. He’s said thanks and he’s anxious to try the beer,” Cole said.

Cole says he hopes this helps people appreciate king’s good deed, instead of only focusing on his past mistakes.

“You can still look at that person eight years back, but look at how they’ve progressed in that eight years,” he said. “Don’t just pick out that one statement.”