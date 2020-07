Phase 4 of reopening in Illinois has injected life into Geneseo.

People can now shop and eat inside.

For a Geneseo couple that owns Maple Grove Framing and Gallery, they tell us, having customers inside has been crucial for business.

Because of the change, they say, they’ve seen a huge boost in sales.

Meanwhile, public parks opened at the beginning of July.

But public bathrooms are closed since the city doesn’t have the resources to keep up with the sanitation requirements of the CDC.