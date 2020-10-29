Geneseo flower shop’s mission brightening the day of nursing home residents

Residents of local nursing homes are having more beauty brought to their rooms because of the work of a flower shop.

Designs on the Boulevard in Geneseo has brought fall flower arrangements to every resident of five facilities in the area.

That’s 287 residents so far.

They’re doing it through sponsorships from the community.

One of the managers says, they’ve already received interest in a holiday arrangement from nursing homes.

We also talked to a resident at Allure of Geneseo who tells us how receiving a bouquet was special to her.