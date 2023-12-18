A Girl Scout from Geneseo earned the group’s highest award for a project that introduced a waste reduction project to the town.

Megan Plumley has achieved the Gold Award, the highest award a Girl Scout can earn, for creating a composting program in her community. She worked with other local troops, the City of Geneseo and the Geneseo School district to bring composting to the community on a larger scale.

Megan Plumey (GSEIWI)

“My goal is to educate local groups about the importance of maintaining our environment through composting,” she said. “Composting can be a great way to give back to the environment and reduce the amount of unhealthy chemicals released into the air. The fertilizer made from this compost bin will go to local greenhouses and community gardens where we are able to provide a healthier environment for people to enjoy.”

Plumley started the project by teaching community members about the benefits of composting and finding opportunities to provide compositing bins. Composting recycles organic matter, including yard waste and food scraps, into usable fertilizer for plants. The first compost bin was installed in a neighborhood and composting buckets were provided at Cole Cabin, a property used by local Girl Scouts for camping and outdoor programs.

Plumley’s project has helped teach a new generation of Girl Scouts to care for the environment. “I want to support younger generations by teaching them the importance of keeping a sustainable environment and disposing of waste properly. There are other ways of disposing food waste than just throwing it away,” she said.

Plumley also built and placed bird, bat and owl houses on the Cole Cabin property as part of her project. “I learned to have confidence in my abilities and that no matter the time constraint, I can get a project done if I put all my heart and effort into what I am doing,” she said. “It’s okay if something doesn’t go right. Usually, there is another path that works just as well, if not better.”

Plumley graduated from Geneseo High School in May of 2023 and is now attending the University of Wisconsin, majoring in biology.

For more information about Girl Scouts, click here.