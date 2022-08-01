Gold Award Girl Scout Abbigail McGee from Geneseo received a national scholarship from Girl Scouts of the USA, with sponsorship from the Arconic Foundation and the Kappa Delta Foundation. Abbigail received this scholarship for her Girl Scout Gold Award project, where she created a butterfly garden at the new Liberty Village Memory Care courtyard in Geneseo to honor those dealing with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Abbigail planned, raised money and worked with local businesses to honor those affected by Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia with her butterfly garden. She presented the garden in a ceremony in August of 2021, which included a butterfly release followed by a reception for guests. The garden has several plants that attract butterflies, symbolizing hope for those affected by Alzheimer’s. The garden has a shallow water fountain and butterfly houses to promote butterfly growth and population development. The garden is decorated with metal art and inscribed stones that provide information on the symbolic importance of butterflies at Liberty Village. Abbigail created the garden in memory of her grandfather, Samuel Splear, who died from Alzheimer’s in early 2021.

The Girl Scouts of the USA Gold Award Scholarship recognizes one outstanding Gold Award Girl Scout per council whose project exemplifies the core components of the Gold Award. The Gold Award is the highest achievement a Girl Scout can earn and is available to high school girls who create sustainable change on a community or world issue. Gold Award Girl Scouts address the root cause of a problem, plan and implement innovative solutions to create change and lead a team of people to success. As they take positive action to transform their world, Gold Award Girl Scouts gain tangible skills and prove they are the leaders communities and the world need.