Geneseo High School student to have painting on wall of Capitol Building

Megan Bowers, a freshman at Geneseo High School won the 2020 Congressional Art Competition and will have her painting on the wall of the Capitol Building. She has grown a passion for art and made a special piece about about the Vietnam War. Her inspiration for the painting is her grandpa, who is a Vietnam War Veteran.

“I’ve learned a lot about the war from him and I just recently read a book called Boots on the Ground that was about the war by Elizabeth Partridge.” Said Bowers. “And it was very interesting and inspiring and it talked a lot about how even though the soldiers sacrificed so much for their country, they were still treated very poorly by Americans once they got home.”

The painting is titled “Welcome Home” and it features newspaper clippings from the Vietnam War as well as many names on the memorial. The title comes from memories of being out with her grandpa.

“Every time I’m with my grandpa in public and he see’s someone that was also a Vietnam Veteran, he always says welcome home to them as a way of saying thanks for their service. So I decided to name my painting Welcome Home.”

Bowers says winning the competition means a lot to her and is thrilled about it being displayed at the Capitol Building. Her parents are extremely proud and they can’t wait to make a trip to Washington DC to see it.

“We’re so proud of Megan that she first of all that she put her artwork into this contest because I think joining the contest was a big step and then to win it was completely unexpected.”

The Bowers trip to DC is on hold due to the Coronavirus. Once it is safe to travel again, they will head on down to the Capitol Building.