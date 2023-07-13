Luke Snodgrass, of Geneseo, is a Make-A-Wish recipient whose wish recently came true: He got to meet Anthony Rizzo, his favorite baseball player.

Luke cheered on Rizzo when he was with the Cubs, but Rizzo now plays for the Yankees. So that meant a trip to Yankee Stadium.

Luke Snodgrass (contributed by the Snodgrass family)

“Friday was the game,” Luke told Local 4 News. “I got a private tour of the stadium and got to swing Babe Ruth’s bat.

“We went down to the Center Field Memorial Stadium and walked around there for a bit and then after that we went on field for batting practice. I watched Aaron Judge hit batting practice.”

You can see the entire interview with Luke and his family at 9:30 p.m. Sunday on FOX 18.