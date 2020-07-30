Geneseo man arrested for online harassment

A Geneseo man was arrested after a year long investigation by the Geneseo Police Department, with assistance from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Kewanee Police Department, into reports of many individuals receiving harassing and defamatory Facebook messages from someone evading identification.

On July 30 around 1:00 p.m., police served an arrest warrant on Andrew E. McGee, 30, of Geneseo, at his home at 212 South Oakwood Avenue. Police forced their way into the home when McGee resisted the serving of the warrant. McGee continued to resist his arrest until he was secure in a patrol car.

McGee has been charged with the following:

43 counts of harassment through electronic communication

4 counts of cyber stalking

4 counts of hate crimes

1 count resisting a peace officer

1 count aggravated battery to a peace offer

McGee is being held at the Henry County Jail on bond of $150,000 for the warrant. A bond amount for the resisting a peace officer and aggravated battery to a peace offer will be set at his next court appearance.