Geneseo man arrested on child pornography charges

Jason J. V. Moore, 41, of Geneseo, was arrested by the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation on Thursday on charges of dissemination of child pornography.

An investigation into Moore was started on October 22, 2020, when the ISP received information that Moore was possibly engaged in possessing or disseminating child pornography.

During a search warrant execution at his residence, investigators seized evidence.

Moore was formally arrested and charged on Thursday with four counts of dissemination of child pornography (Class X felonies). He is currently being held in the Henry County Jail with a $250,000 bond.

The Geneseo Police Department, the Henry County State’s Attorney’s Office, and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office – Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children assisted in the investigation.