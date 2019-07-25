Geneseo man charged with 5 counts of sexual exploitation of a child

An initial trial date of September 23 has been scheduled for a Geneseo man who has been arrested and indicted on federal child sexual exploitation charges.

The indictment alleges that between April 2016 and August 2018, Tristan Scott Blank employed, used, persuaded, induced, enticed and coerced five minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct to produce images of such conduct and transmit the images in interstate commerce.

If convicted, the statutory maximum penalty for each count of sexual exploitation is 30 years in prison. Each of the five counts includes a fine of up to $250,000.

On July 22, 2019, Blank was arrested and made his initial court appearance.

Blank, 22, was arraigned in Davenport on July 24, before Chief U.S. District Court Judge Sara Darrow, when the September trial date was scheduled and Blank was ordered to remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alyssa A. Raya. The charges are the result of an investigation by the Geneseo Police Department, the Illinois State Police, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Colona Police Department, the Kewanee Police Department and the U.S. Secret Service.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.