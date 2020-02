GENESEO, Ill. — The Geneseo Police Department is asking the public for help to locate a missing teenager. Her name is Danisha Carol Shoemaker. She was last seen at her home around 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 23rd. Police say she was wearing, a purple T shirt, skinny jeans, white Converse and probably wearing jacket or hoodie and possibly carrying a teal/grey backpack.

If you have any information, please call the Geneseo Police Department at 309-944-5141.