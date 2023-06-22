A member of the Geneseo Police Department has been recognized as a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Springfield National Academy training program.

Deputy Chief Kondon (Gene) Karzin completed the FBI’s professional course of study for U.S. and international law enforcement managers. According to a release, Karzin was among 238 law enforcement officers from 47 states and the District of Columbia to graduate from the 286th session of the FBI National Academy, including members of law enforcement agencies from 25 countries, five military organizations and six federal civilian organizations.

Deputy Chief Kondon (Gene) Karzin, Geneseo Police Department (FBI Springfield)

According to the release, to be eligible, a participant must be nominated by their agency heads because of demonstrated leadership qualities. The ten-week program includes coursework in intelligence theory, terrorism and terrorist mindsets, management science, law, behavioral science, law enforcement communication and forensic science. The program serves to improve the administration of justice in police departments and agencies to raise law enforcement standards, knowledge, and cooperation worldwide.

“The FBI’s National Academy helps build strong partnerships that are crucial to everything we do,” FBI Springfield Special Agent in Charge David Nanz said. “Graduates return to their agencies with new knowledge and new friendships that forge lifelong connections and enhance our ability to keep communities safe when threats arise.”

A total of 54,366 graduates have completed the FBI National Academy since 1935. For more information about the program, click here.