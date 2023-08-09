Geneseo’s City Council has passed a Water Emergency Response Ordinance, allowing the mayor to implement restrictions on water usage by city water customers as conditions warrant.

Due to improving drought conditions, along with the completion of maintenance on one of the city’s four wells that needed service from the extreme pumping demand from May to July, the mayor has proclaimed the city is reducing restrictions effective tomorrow, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2023.

The most notable component of moving to Tier #1 from Tier #2, is that the use of lawn irrigation systems and sprinklers is now allowed for two days per week, in accordance with the below schedule:

Addresses Ending in an Odd Number: Tuesday & Saturday from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Addresses Ending in an Even Number: Thursday & Sunday from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The use of low volume hand-held applicators, such as a garden hose with a low-flow nozzle, along with hand-held watering using containers for flowers and other landscaping is permissible at any time, according to a Wednesday city release.

The mayor states that the city will continue to re-evaluate the water response status based on drought conditions and city pumping abilities as conditions change.