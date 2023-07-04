Residents in Geneseo are being asked to watch the amount of water they use every day.

The Geneseo City Council voted unanimously on June 27 to pass a Water Emergency Response Ordinance. The ordinance allows the mayor to set restrictions on water usage by city water customers as conditions demand. The water department is seeing above average pumping numbers from ongoing lawn watering and irrigation due to the drought.

As of Monday, July 3rd, Mayor Sean Johnson has declared the city to be at a Tier #2 response level. This means that the use of lawn irrigation systems and sprinklers is prohibited at all times. Residents can use low-volume handheld water devices, such as a garden hose with a low-flow nozzle, for landscape watering by following this schedule:

Addresses ending in an odd number: Tuesday & Saturday from 4 – 9 a.m.

Addresses ending in an even number: Thursday & Sunday from 4 – 9 a.m.

Using a hand-held watering container for flowers and other landscaping is allowed at any time. Residents are not allowed to use water to wash sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking lots, tennis courts or other hard surface areas.

The city will reevaluate its Tier #2 declaration based on drought conditions and city pumping capacity in the next few weeks. For more information on the city’s water restrictions, click here.