On Tuesday, Geneseo’s City Council voted unanimously to pass a water emergency response ordinance to allow the mayor to restrict water usage by city water customers “as conditions warrant,” a news release says.

Because of drought conditions, the water utility continues to see above-average pumping numbers from ongoing lawn watering/irrigation. “In an effort to see immediate relief in daily average pumping and allow the utility to perform preventive maintenance on the system,” effective Monday, the mayor has proclaimed the city is at a Tier 2 response level, the release says.

Mayor Sean Johnson points out that the most notable component of the tier is the use of lawn irrigation systems and sprinklers is prohibited at all times. Water customers still can use low-volume hand-held water applicators such as a garden hose with a low-flow nozzle for landscape watering according to this schedule:

Addresses rending in an odd number: Tuesday and Saturday from 4-9 a.m.

Addresses ending in an even number: Thursday and Sunday from 4-9 a.m.

The use of hand-held watering containers for flowers and other landscaping is permissible at any time, the release says. The mayor says the city will re-evaluate the Tier #2 declaration based on drought conditions and city pumping capacity in the coming weeks.

