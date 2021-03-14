Genesis, Aledo, one of only 9 critical-access sites for Safety Net vaccine program

Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) have announced that nine critical-access hospitals will be part of the Safety Net Direct Vaccine Allocation Pilot program.

Genesis Medical Center-Aledo is the only one in the region, a news release says.

“Our selection for this partnership is a true testament to the amazing work that our healthcare team has achieved with community vaccinations in partnership with the Mercer County Department of Public Health,” Ted Rogalski, administrator of Genesis Medical Center-Aledo and president-elect of the Illinois Hospital Association Board, said in a news release. “We have demonstrated the ability to effectively get vaccines in arms and between our two organizations have fully vaccinated over 13% of the county residents.”

“I’m proud that we’re expanding this important program with a special focus on rural communities,” said Pritzker. “Adding nine critical access hospitals across Illinois, to begin receiving additional vaccine allocations, is a continuation of our mission to meet communities where they already are. Rural communities deserve the same protections from this virus that suburban and urban communities get.”

Starting Monday, the state will provide 400 doses directly to Genesis Medical Center-Aledo. This is in addition to the allocated doses the state distributes to existing health care partners, local health departments and pharmacies.

Genesis will begin holding a Saturday COVID vaccination clinic from 8:00 a.m. until noon in the GHG Clinic location in Aledo. Any resident 18 years and older should call 309-582-9450 to be scheduled. Residents also can be scheduled through the Mercer County Health Department or the Aledo Walmart.

“Critical access hospitals are an important partner toward expanding COVID vaccine distribution in West Central Illinois,” said Rep. Dan Swanson, R-Alpha. “Genesis Medical Center in Aledo serves the needs of our community well and are an integral piece of the puzzle distributing more vaccines in our region. I am grateful for their involvement.”

Illinois continues to grow the network of state-supported vaccination sites operating across Southern, Central and Northern Illinois. To date, Illinois has more than 880 vaccination locations statewide.

For more information about vaccine availability, including the locations and eligibility, visit coronavirus.illinois.gov.