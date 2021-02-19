Genesis BirthCenter earns national recognition

The BirthCenter at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport has been recognized by the publication Newsweek as one of the Best Maternity Hospitals for 2021, for providing exceptional care to mothers, newborns and their families.

The recognition is part of Newsweek’s Best Health Care series, which uses data from the Leapfrog Group. Best Maternity Care Hospitals were first designated in 2020.

“Best Maternity Care Hospitals showcases an elite group of hospitals nationwide” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief of Newsweek. “These facilities should be commended for the care they provide to women and families, and for giving babies a strong start to life. As families continue to cope with the effects on the pandemic, this information can support Newsweek’s readership in planning for one of life’s most precious moments.”

The Genesis BirthCenter is the only Iowa maternity center and only regional center to earn the recognition from Newsweek.

“This is a recognition of an entire team of Genesis professionals who strive to make sure moms and babies have a safe start together and a high-quality experience,’’ said Jordan Voigt, president of Genesis Medical Center, Davenport. “In the past year, there have been unique challenges for the BirthCenter team because of COVID-19. The team has responded to overcome each challenge with positive attitudes for the benefit of new moms and babies.’’

The standards that hospitals must meet to be named Best Maternity Care Hospital by the Leapfrog Group include achieving lower rates of C-Sections (NTSV), early elective delivery, and episiotomy, as well as assuring bilirubin screening for all newborns and blood clot prevention techniques for mothers delivering via C-Section.

“I would like to recognize all of our team. Their dedication to our patients and our community is what drives them,’’ said Kimberly Nimrick, RN, MSN nurse manager of Genesis BirthCenter, Davenport. “They live our mission each day.

“I am truly thankful for all of their talents that make Genesis the best place to grow families.”

Genesis BirthCenter in Davenport is one of just under 225 maternity units recognized nationwide by Newsweek.