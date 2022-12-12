Genesis Health System President and CEO Doug Cropper has announced he will be leaving Genesis in June 2023. Kurt Andersen, M.D., Chief Clinical Officer/Chief Medical Officer for Genesis, has been selected by the Board of Directors to succeed Cropper.

Doug Cropper, Genesis Health System President and CEO (photo: Genesis Health System)

According to a release, Cropper will be taking a full-time leadership role with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Cropper and his wife, Lynne, will serve as mission leaders for one of the Church’s 400-plus missions around the world as a three-year assignment. Cropper has served at Genesis for 14 years and has had a 41-year career in healthcare that began in 1981 as a hospital surgical orderly in Salt Lake City, UT, serving in hospital administrative roles in Utah, Minnesota and Virginia before beginning with Genesis in 2008. In 2021 under Cropper’s leadership, the Genesis Board of Directors began working to build a stronger future for the organization. In September, Genesis and MercyOne, a member of Trinity Health, announced a plan to form a partnership.

“Doug Cropper’s strong leadership over the past 14 years has put Genesis on a positive path forward, even in these increasingly challenging times in healthcare,” C. Dana Waterman III, Chair of Genesis Health System’s Board of Directors, said. “He will leave a lasting legacy at Genesis, and his passion for quality, and safe and compassionate care for our patients will benefit our community for years to come.”

Kurt Andersen, M.D., Chief Clinical Officer/Chief Medical Officer, Genesis (photo: Genesis Health System)

Dr. Andersen’s career with Genesis began in 1997 as a resident in the Genesis Quad Cities Family Medicine Residency Program. Anderson has remained a practicing Genesis family physician and previously served as an executive of Genesis Health Group prior to his current role as Chief Clinical Officer/Chief Medical Officer.

