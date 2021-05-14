Genesis clinic expanding vaccinations to 12- to 15-year-olds

After the Emergency Use Authorization by both the CDC and the Iowa Department of Public Health, the Genesis COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will expand vaccinations to 12- to 15-year-olds starting on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Vaccinations are available either by walk-in or appointment. Appointments can be made here or by calling 563-421-4088.

The hours for the clinic located in the former Dick’s Sporting Goods store at 5250 Elmore Avenue in Davenport are:

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The clinic uses the Pfizer vaccine which is the only one that was approved for use in individuals as young as 12-years-old. The other two vaccines are only approved for those 18 and older.

Anyone under the age of 18 receiving a vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.