Genesis Convenient Care clinics offer COVID-19 vaccinations

Registered nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

COVID-19 vaccinations now are available at Genesis Convenient Care clinics in Iowa:

Genesis Convenient Care By Reservation, 1520 W. 53rd St., Davenport

Genesis Convenient Care Walk-in Clinic, Davenport HealthPlex, 3200 W. Kimberly Road.

Genesis Convenient Care Walk-in Clinic and By Reservation at Woodlands, 4321 53rd Ave., Bettendorf

Genesis Convenient Care Walk-in Clinic, 301 N. 4th Ave., Eldridge

Genesis Convenient Care Walk-in Clinic, 200 S. Cody Road, LeClaire (opens August 9)

It is not necessary to schedule a COVID vaccination at any of the Genesis Convenient Care locations. Walk-ins are welcome. Patients also can reserve a time online at www.genesishealth.com.

Genesis also offers COVID-19 vaccinations to patients at Genesis Health Group primary care clinics in Iowa.