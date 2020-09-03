Genesis encouraging patients to get flu vaccines sooner rather than later

Genesis Health is urging you to get a flu shot soon.

Based on trends in other nations, health professionals say this flu season could be milder than previous years, because of COVID mitigation efforts. But they say getting the vaccine will help diagnose your symptoms when you’re sick.

“By getting that flu shot, it’ll make it a little bit easier for your doctor, or your provider,” Lisa Caffery, Genesis’ Infection Prevention Coordinator said. “Is this the flu, is this COVID? Or is this both because you can get both at the same time.”

Genesis is currently working on finding a way to continue their Flu-Free Quad Cities program with area schools, which works to get flu shots to kids despite restrictions brought on by the pandemic.