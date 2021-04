Genesis is opening its COVID-19 vaccine clinic to everyone on a walk-in basis.

The clinic is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and located at the former Dick’s Sporting Goods store at 5250 Elmore Avenue in Davenport.

While walk-ins are welcome, online scheduling is also available here or by calling 563-421-4088.

Additional walk-in hours will continue to be added each week.

Visit the Genesis Health COVID-19 vaccine website for more information.