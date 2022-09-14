Genesis Health System and MercyOne have signed a letter of intent to develop a strategic partnership, the organizations announced Wednesday.

MercyOne is part of Trinity Health, headquartered in Livonia, Michigan. Trinity Health is one of the largest not-for-profit health care systems in the country with 88 hospitals across 25 states (and is separate from UnityPoint Health, based in Des Moines).

The Genesis Health System Board of Directors unanimously selected MercyOne as its choice for partner after a thoughtful and deliberate exploration process that began in December 2021, according to a Genesis release.

With the signing of the Letter of Intent, the organizations will begin a process to conduct additional due diligence and ultimately work toward finalizing the terms of a definitive agreement.

Doug Cropper is president/CEO of Genesis Health System.

“Throughout our partnership exploration, our commitment was to select a partner willing to make significant investments in Genesis that will enhance our ability to grow, thrive and deliver more seamless integrated care in our region,” Genesis president/CEO Doug Cropper said Wednesday.

“MercyOne is a strong cultural fit with Genesis and shares our commitment to the Genesis Mission, Vision and Values. With this selection, we will be able to leverage the skill, talent and scale of national and regional resources while retaining local leadership and focus,” Cropper said. “We believe MercyOne is the best partner to deepen our commitment to quality, safety and patient experience.

“This partnership will enhance support for our workforce retention and recruitment efforts and collaboratively address the most pressing issues facing health care today,” he said.

“MercyOne and Genesis Health System are both mission-driven organizations committed to delivering the highest quality care and best patient experience to all we serve across Iowa,” said Bob Ritz, MercyOne president and CEO. “We look forward to continuing discussions and shaping a framework to enhance access to personalized, convenient health care across Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois.”

Nothing changes operationally for either health care system as a result of the LOI or throughout the due diligence process, which will occur over the course of the next several months, the release said. Patients will continue to receive the same high-quality, compassionate care they have always received from their trusted providers.