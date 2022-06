The kickoff for the 40th anniversary of the Genesis Firecracker Run will begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at Midwest Ale Works, 537 12th Ave., East Moline.

The Michael Moncada band will play. Drink specials by Midwest Ale Works and Jennie’s Boxcar will be featured.

The public is welcome. For more information about the Genesis Firecracker Run, visit here.