Genesis Flu-Free Quad Cities program offered for 15th year in Davenport

The Genesis Flu-Free vaccine program will be offered for Davenport school district students and their families on Oct. 13 and 27 at Brady Street Stadium.

Flu vaccines will be available for all Davenport Community School District (DCSD) students and their family members, through the 15th-annual Genesis Flu-Free Quad Cities program.

While the community is still working through the COVID-19 pandemic, seasonal influenza will also return later this fall. Health experts stress the importance of getting a flu shot this fall, and warn about possible serious complications of having seasonal influenza and COVID-19 at the same time.

This year’s flu clinics may look different. They will be using all the safety measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Some clinics may be a drive-up clinic at the child’s school, in the school, or another location. Flu vaccines will be available for all Davenport Community School District students and their family members. The goal is to keep all Davenport children, and those they come into contact with, healthy this flu season.

The vaccine clinics for DCSD students and their families will be drive-through clinics at Brady Street Stadium, 3603 Brady St., Davenport, on:

Wednesday, October 13, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, October 27, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

If you are a parent or guardian and would like your child to receive a free seasonal flu vaccine at your school’s scheduled time, complete the online consent form on the Genesis

website at http://www.genesishealth.com/FluForm.



This program does not include a second clinic at your child’s school for those children who may require a second vaccine. The information sheet that your child will receive after their vaccine will help you determine whether your child will need a second dose of flu vaccine. Your local health department or primary care physician will be able to assist you as well.



If you have any questions regarding the Genesis Flu-Free Quad Cities program, please contact Michele Cullen at (563) 244-4923 or (563) 242-7165 #3. To learn more about the Davenport Community School District, visit http://www.davenportschools.org/.