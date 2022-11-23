Genesis Health System is prescribing self-control on two fronts for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Trying to avoid overindulging during holiday meals is a never-ending topic at this time of year. But now, being careful not to spread RSV to babies and small children during your holiday get-togethers is more important than avoiding that extra piece of pie, according to a Genesis release.

Kids and babies can be the focus of a holiday gathering, but Genesis pediatrician Dr. Julie Stecher suggests being careful to avoid the spread of RSV, which has been surging across the nation.

Dr. Julie Stecher

“Please avoid kissing the face and hands or talking closely to small children, especially infants, as they are at high risk of serious illness, hospitalization, and death from RSV,” she said in the release. “RSV can seem like a cold in adults and older children but can be deadly to children.”

“Genesis Health System is seeing high activity of numerous viruses at this time,” Dr. Stecher said. “Iowa has a 20.5% positivity rate for RSV and a 24% positivity rate for rhinovirus and enterovirus.”

Childhood flu and RSV infections are high this year across Iowa and the nation. (Credit: Judy Kurtz)

“Influenza activity is increasing at a rapid rate. Infection rates are expected to continue to rise with people gathering for Thanksgiving.”

If your child contracts RSV, Dr. Stecher advises the following:

Keep them out of daycare and away from other children.

If they are drinking fluids well and urinating well, they are OK to observe at home.

They do not need to be seen in the ER unless they are having difficulty breathing.

RSV testing is not typically done on children under two years old, or if they are not having significant symptoms. Therefore, you do not need to take your child to the ER or convenient care “just to be tested.”

Contact your pediatrician’s office for additional advice if your child is sick.

Holiday Meal Time Tips

Many of us may consume more than 4,500 calories on Thanksgiving or nearly double the daily requirement. But, if we do, we’ll know it because our bodies will inform us with bloating, sluggishness, and, if lucky, a nap, Genesis said.

You don’t have to eat substantial portions to hit 2,500 calories for the day’s big meal. Add leftovers later, and you can approach or top 4,500 calories for the day. Wearing off that many calories by exercise would take hours of running and walking.

Here are some tips from Rachel DeDecker, a dietitian with the Genesis Center for Weight Management, to help you handle the day more comfortably and actively:

Don’t skip breakfast. You will handle the big meal better if you have already eaten earlier.

Get some exercise. Before the parades or football games start, get on the treadmill or take a refreshing walk.

There are many strategies to help you avoid overeating. A smaller plate allows you to put less food on your plate and encourages proper portion sizes. Eat slowly and savor every bite, and before you go back for seconds, wait 10 minutes to see if you are genuinely still physically hungry. Aim to take 20-30 minutes to eat your meal, and avoid grazing throughout the day.

Avoid alcohol. You’ll be more comfortable and better able to handle the possible stress of the day.

Make your contribution healthy. Take a dish to share that fits your goals, like roasted vegetables or mashed vegetables flavored with herbs and spices instead of loaded with fat and sugar from butter, cream, brown sugar, and maple syrup.

Skip the extras. Do you need more butter, that extra roll, two desserts, or whipped cream to cover them?

Find the Fiber. Look for fiber from whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and beans to help you feel full with fewer calories.

Sit farther away from the food table or kitchen. You will be less tempted to refill your plate.

Socialize. Holidays are an excellent time to catch up on what your family members and friends have been doing. Eat less and talk more.

Stick with your favorites. Start with healthy items to help fill you up, and then enjoy controlled portions of your not-so-healthy favorites.

If you need help with weight management, the Genesis Center for Weight Management has surgical and non-surgical weight loss options. To learn more, call 563-421-8361 or visit the center website.