Genesis given award for treatment of stroke patients

Genesis Medical Center in Davenport has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With the Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.

The hospital earned the award by meeting specific achievements measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients which include using the proper medications and other stroke treatments that follow evidence-based guidelines with a goal of a speedy recovery and a reduction of death and disability with stroke patients, as well as follow-up treatment and care.

“Genesis Medical Center is dedicated to improving the quality of care for our stroke patients by implementing the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke initiative,” said Stephanie Murphy, Stroke Coordinator, Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport. “The tools and resources provided help us track and measure our success in meeting evidenced-based clinical guidelines developed to improve patient outcomes.”

Genesis also was given the Association’s Stroke Gold Plus Honor Roll Elite award which is determined by the time between a patient’s arrival and when given treatment with the clot-buster tissue plasminogen activator.

“We are pleased to recognize Genesis Medical Center for a commitment to stroke care,” said Lee H. Schwamm, M.D., national chairperson of the Quality Oversight Committee and Executive Vice Chair of Neurology, Director of Acute Stroke Services, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get With The Guidelines quality improvement initiative can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”

Stroke is the number five cause of death and the leading cause of adult disability in the United States, according to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association. On average, a person suffers a stroke every 40 seconds and close to 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.