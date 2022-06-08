When Joe Lohmuller, M.D., a general surgeon at Genesis, retires at the end of June, he’ll leave behind a legacy beyond his patients. He and his wife, Ann, have been the primary champions of the Genesis East Green Roof Project since its inception in 2002. The project has been an enormous success, but with the expansion of the Genesis Medical Center, East Campus, the time is right for an expansion. The plan is to extend the living, green roof to spaces currently covered with the same dull, lifeless roofing material that started the makeover of the first inspirational view.

As part of Dr. Lohmuller’s farewell to the hospital, he is collaborating with the Genesis Health Services Foundation during the month of June to help raise $125,000 of the $250,000 needed to extend the green plant-filled roof to additional sections. Three floors of patient rooms will look out onto the green roof space with colorful plantings and ballast. The low-maintenance green roofs will provide an engaging and therapeutic view year-round with minimal maintenance and operating expense.

The original green roof was developed and constructed in 2010 and funding came through the generosity of Genesis benefactors, grateful patients and their families and the Quad City community. Projected costs for this project are $250,000 and the Genesis Foundation Adler Fund will match gifts 100% up to $125,000. Construction is expected to begin in the fall of 2022.

The easiest way for the public to donate is by texting “greenroof” (without quotation marks) to 41444. All donations are tax-deductible. For additional information on the project, including other ways to donate and how Dr. Lohmuller and the family from Roof Top Sedums were inspired to create the first Genesis green roof, click here.