High school students in grades 9-12 who are interested in a health care careers are invited to the Genesis Adventures in Nursing (GAIN) Camp at Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, from June 19-23, according to a news release..

Registration deadline is April 21 for the June session. For the July-21 session, deadline deadline for registration is May 17.

GAIN Camp is held each summer at Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, and provides an opportunity for high school students to explore nursing and health care careers. Designed to offer an exciting week-long adventure, where participants will have first-hand encounters with various nursing and health care opportunities and, through hands-on mock situations and simulations, experience what it may be like to be a Genesis nurse.

A research study surveyed GAIN camp participants who completed the program between 2009-2016. The survey revealed that GAIN Camp has been influential in participants’ decisions to pursue a career in health care. Of the respondents, 67% were pursuing a career in health care, the release says.

