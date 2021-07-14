Genesis Health Center introduces the next generation of healthcare workers to the field

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to come to a close, the need for healthcare workers and nurses remains high. Seeing less COVID-19 cases does not translate to less car accidents, trauma, or injuries in the community. With increasingly burned out staffers, yet consistent patient-intake numbers, hospitals are struggling to fill open medical positions. Genesis Health Center- Davenport currently has 204 open roles with the hospital.

In an effort to introduce the next generation of nurses and healthcare professionals to the industry, Genesis hosted a “GAIN” camp where high schoolers could scrub-in and learn what it takes to be a nurse.

Medical workers emphasize how important it is to continue to educate and train future healthcare workers and that’s exactly what this program strives to do.

