A Quad City health system has a new partnership with one of the largest not-for-profit healthcare systems in the nation.

Genesis Health System has finalized its plans to join MercyOne, a statewide Iowa health system. This follows an announcement in September stating that MercyOne and Genesis had signed a letter of intent to develop a strategic partnership.

“We are excited to welcome Genesis to MercyOne and look forward to shaping a framework to enhance access to personalized, convenient health care across Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois,” said Bob Ritz, president and chief executive officer at MercyOne. “Together, we are stronger and will deliver the highest quality care and the best patient experience to all those we serve.”

Dr. Kurt Andersen, Chief Clinical Officer/Chief Medical Officer, Genesis Health System; Doug Cropper, President and CEO Genesis Health System, and Bob Ritz, President and CEO, MercyOne. (Contributed photo)

The Genesis Health System Board of Directors unanimously selected MercyOne after an exploration process that began in December 2021.

“As part of MercyOne, Genesis will be able to leverage the skill, talent and scale of national and regional resources while retaining our local leadership and focus,” said Doug Cropper, Genesis Health System president and CEO. “We will deepen our commitment to quality, safety and patient experience and strengthen our workforce retention and recruitment efforts. By joining MercyOne, Genesis will continue our ability to grow, thrive and deliver more integrated care in the region.”

Both Genesis Philanthropy and the Genesis Health Services Foundation will continue to serve the Quad Cities. Genesis Health Services Foundation will continue to be a part of the new unified health system. Genesis Philanthropy will be renamed the Better Health Foundation and will be independent from the health system. Genesis Health System provided the Better Health Foundation with $40 million in funds as part of the commitments when joining MercyOne. This ensures its future as one of the area’s foremost granting organizations. The Better Health Foundation will be fully operational on July 1.

Genesis and MercyOne have taken all the appropriate steps since announcing the letter of intent on September 14, including regulatory filings to finalize the agreement. MercyOne is a member of Trinity Health, headquartered in Livonia, Michigan. Trinity Health is one of the largest not-for-profit healthcare systems in the country, with 88 hospitals across 26 states. Trinity Health is not affiliated with any Iowa-based entities currently using the name “Trinity” or “Trinity Health.”