Genesis Health warns of phone scam

A phone call scam has affected some patients of the Genesis Healthcare System.

Patients received calls from people claiming to be their doctors. The scammers claim that patients need to schedule a DNA test.

While several Genesis patients have received these calls but they can happen to anyone.

In the scam calls reported, the doctor’s name was specifically used to try to lure in victims.

While Genesis does perform DNA testing for medical reasons, Craig Cooper, Gensis Health spokesman, says what the scammers are asking for should raise concerns.

“Genesis would make the phone call.” Cooper said. “And would set up an office visit, but would not ask for private health information over the phone or insurance information.”

Cooper said that the best way to be sure is to not give any personal information, and call your doctor’s office immediately to confirm the call’s validity.