Genesis Health warns Orion High School students about health risks of vaping

Illinois Health Officials confirmed a second death vaping related death in the state.

Studies have shown that vaping can have very serious consequences. Exercise Physiologists went out to Orion High School today to talk about the dangers of vaping.

Many students were not aware of the health risks and today’s presentation swayed them away from thinking about vaping. There are many unhealthy chemicals as well.

Another aspect of vaping is the financial one. On average vaping will cost over $1,400 dollars a year.