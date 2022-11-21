The City of Moline will be shutting off the water supply to the Genesis Moline HealthPlex, 900 28th Avenue Drive in Moline, on Tuesday November 22. The shut off will last all day to facilitate a water main repair.

The Genesis Convenient Care, Physician Offices, Imaging and Laboratory services located at the HealthPlex will be closed as a result. The service disruption is expected to be limited to Tuesday. Patients who have appointments at the HealthPlex scheduled for Tuesday, November 22 should contact their providers to reschedule.

To find additional Genesis Convenient Clinics locations, click here.