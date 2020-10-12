Genesis hosting Open Arms remembrance service

Genesis Spiritual Care is hosting Open Arms remembrance service on Saturday, October 17 at 10 a.m. in the mausoleum at Oakdale Memorial Gardens located at 2501 Eastern Avenue in Davenport.

The ninth annual service is for families who have experienced a miscarriage, stillbirth, or infant loss.

“Every year, thousands of families are devastated by the death of their baby because of miscarriage, stillbirth, or in early infancy due to SIDS or other health issues. In 1988, President Ronald Reagan declared October as a month to recognize the unique grief of bereaved parents and families who have had the death of a baby in their lives.” Chaplain Reverend Linda Hunsaker, Genesis Medical Center. “We want to acknowledge these families’ loss and grief and offer our love and support through the Open Arms Service. We at Genesis hope the Open Arms service can provide support for these families.”

October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month and October 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, a day to remember children lost too soon.