Genesis hosts Open Arms remembrance service

Genesis Spiritual Care will host Open Arms, the ninth annual remembrance service for families who have experienced a miscarriage, stillbirth, or infant loss.

The service will be inside the mausoleum at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Oakdale Memorial Gardens, 2501 Eastern Ave., Davenport, a news release says.

October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, and Oct. 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. It is a day to remember children lost too soon.

“Every year, thousands of families are devastated by the death of their baby because of miscarriage, stillbirth, or in early infancy due to SIDS or other health issues.

In 1988, President Ronald Reagan declared October as a month to recognize the unique grief of bereaved parents and families who have had the death of a baby in their lives,” said the Rev. Linda Hunsaker, chaplain for Genesis Medical Center.

“We want to acknowledge these families’ loss and grief and offer our love and support through the Open Arms Service,” she said. “We are thankful to have the support of Oakdale Cemetery in this effort.”

For more information, email Rollinsem@genesishealth.com.