Genesis launches ‘Safe at Home’ program for COVID-19 patients

To allow more patients with COVID-19 to remain in their homes, Genesis has launched a “Safe at Home COVID Care Program” similar to a successful program underway at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

The program’s goal will be to provide direct care and support for COVID-positive patients who are at higher risk and are able to recover at home. It will focus on those who test positive and have certain medical conditions that might increase the risk of severe illness if they become infected with COVID-19.

Population deemed at increased risk can be found on the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/index.html

Monitoring patients’ progress at home via telehealth will allow for early determination of the need for a higher level of care.

“We are seeing COVID-19 patients wait too long to seek care before their symptoms deteriorate to the point of needing direct ICU care,’’ said Kurt Andersen, M.D., senior vice president of physician operations and chief medical officer, Genesis Health System.

“By intervening early in a high risk patient’s illness, we hope more patients will benefit from additional support,” he said.

Patients who voluntarily participate in Genesis Safe at Home COVID Care Program will work with a home treatment team of nurses, physicians, and support staff. They will receive home testing equipment, including a pulse oximeter; blood pressure monitor; a thermometer; symptom log sheet; a telehealth visit every one to three days; and a tiered exercise program based on the abilities of the patient.

“We must take additional actions to help our community and our health system during these challenging times,’’ Andersen said. “This approach has been demonstrated to improve outcomes and reduce hospitalizations. Getting patients well in their own home environment and early intervention for patients needing additional levels of care are the goals of the Genesis Safe at Home COVID Care Program.”

For more information and enrollment in Genesis Safe at Home COVID Care Program, visit www.GenesisHealth.com/SafeAtHome